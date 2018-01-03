

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) announced the U.S. FDA has notified the company that it may proceed with its clinical investigation of subcutaneous injection PL-8177 as a potential treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. The notice to proceed was received following Palatin's submission of an investigational new drug application for the program.



Palatin expects to commence a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose study in the current quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX