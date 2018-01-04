

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), Monsanto Co. (MON), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) are scheduled to release their financial results on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.



AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) is due to report its Q2 financial results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $88.42 million. The company is expected to capitalize on significant international opportunities and benefit from strong porfolio management.



The company expects fiscal 2018 revenues to be in the range of $352 million - $359 million, and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.64 - $0.68. Five Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.66 per share and revenue of $353.33 million for 2018. Also, AngioDynamics expects to generate more than $35 million in free cash flow.



**



Monsanto Co. (MON) is scheduled to release its Q1 financial results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. In the prior-year period, the company reported total net sales of $2.65 billion, and net income of $29 million or $0.07 per share. Earnings per Share from Ongoing Business was $0.21.



**



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is slated to release its Q1 results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.35 billion. Last year, the company reported GAAP net income of $1.1 billion or $0.97 per share, adjusted net income of $1.2 billion or $1.10 per share and sales of $28.5 billion.



The company expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.40 - $5.70 per share. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $5.56 per share for fiscal 2018.



**



RPM International Inc. (RPM), Sonic Corp. (SONC), AZZ Inc. (AZZ), Franklin Covey Co. (FC), Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC), Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE), and PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) are few other companies lined up to release their quarterly results today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX