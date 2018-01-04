

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher yet again Thursday for a tenth straight winning session.



There was little reaction to the day's economic news, including a relatively upbeat prelude to Friday's monthly jobs report from the Labor Department.



Feb. gold climbed $3.10, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,321.60/oz



ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December. Payrolls surged up by 250,000 jobs after climbing by a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.



