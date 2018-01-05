

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) announced its capital spending plan for 2018-2022. For the five-year period, the company expects to make capital investments totaling $8.3 billion, representing an 18 percent increase over the company's 2017-2021 capital plan. The company said growth, reliability and grid hardening, as well as regulatory requirements are driving higher capital investment.



CenterPoint Energy noted that its 2018-2022 forecast includes the proposed $250 million Freeport transmission project approved by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Dec. 12, 2017.



