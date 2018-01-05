sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,50 Euro		+3,00
+5,13 %
WKN: 880135 ISIN: US9839191015 Ticker-Symbol: XIX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
XILINX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XILINX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,48
61,95
20:29
61,50
62,00
20:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XILINX INC
XILINX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XILINX INC61,50+5,13 %