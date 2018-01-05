

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - After an initial jump, shares of Xilinx (XLNX) have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Friday. Xilinx is currently up by 4.9 percent after reaching a nearly two-month intraday high.



The advance by Xilinx comes after the chip maker appointed chief operating officer Victor Peng to succeed Moshe Gavrielov as president and chief executive officer.



Xilinx may also be benefiting from an upgrade by Goldman Sachs, which raised its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.



