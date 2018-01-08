sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,40 Euro		+0,60
+1,68 %
WKN: 879100 ISIN: US4364401012 Ticker-Symbol: HO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOLOGIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,716
36,906
16:09
36,80
37,00
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOLOGIC INC
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOLOGIC INC36,40+1,68 %