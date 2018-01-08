

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) said it agreed to sell certain hemostasis products to Baxter International Inc. (BAX) for about $185 million, with upfront payment of $153 million, inclusive of existing inventory, and the remainder in potential future milestones. Baxter will assume other expenses, including contingent liabilities associated with PREVELEAK.



RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant) and PREVELEAK Surgical Sealant, both products for use in the control of bleeding in the surgical suite, are included in the transaction, as well as the manufacturing operation for PREVELEAK. The products will complement and broaden Baxter's current portfolio of hemostats and sealants, offering surgeons additional products to address patients' varying needs.



In the twelve months preceding September 29, 2017, Mallinckrodt's net sales of hemostasis products were $56.2 million, substantially all of which related to RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK. The sale of the two products to Baxter does not qualify for GAAP1 treatment as a discontinued operation, and therefore historical sales and earnings results will not be recast to reflect the divestiture.



The sale is anticipated to dilute Mallinckrodt's adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.10 to $0.15 in 2018, which will be offset by shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2017. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the company toward paying down debt.



Mallinckrodt will retain RAPLIXA (Fibrin sealant (human)) for topical use and is evaluating strategic options for this product. Due to its shift in focus to the critical care, autoimmune and rare disease spaces, the company will discontinue marketing of the product upon close of the Baxter transaction. As a result, a write-off for this product will be reported for the fourth quarter 2017.



The closing of the transaction is subject to the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions. Mallinckrodt expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2018.



