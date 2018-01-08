

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a provider of health care products and services, said it has acquired a 60 percent ownership investment in ABASE, a family-owned distributor of veterinary health care products with a strong presence in Brazil'sCampinas region in the state of Sao Paulo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Jaguariuna, ABASE sells pharmaceuticals, pet food, diagnostic equipment, and consumables primarily to the companion animal, swine, poultry, and bovine segments. ABASE had 2017 revenues of about $27 million.



Henry Schein expects the transaction to be neutral to its 2018 earnings per share and to be accretive thereafter.



'This ownership investment strengthens our position in Brazil's animal health market, which we established earlier this year in the state of Rio de Janeiro with our investment in Tecnew. It also diversifies our relationship with global suppliers and approximately doubles our volume in Brazil,' said Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein.



ABASE was founded in 1990 by Edison Baba, who will retain a minority ownership position and continue to lead the business as a Managing Director. The company has approximately 90 employees, including a sales staff of more than 45 team members, and operates a centralized distribution center in Jaguariuna.



