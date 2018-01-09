

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 37-year-old Indonesian woman has been detained by police officials in Jakarta after a newborn baby was found dead on an Etihad airplane. Police suspect that the women secretly gave birth on the flight.



According to reports, Hani, who previously worked in Abu Dhabi for four years, was held soon after arriving from Bangkok at Soekarno-Hatta airport around 1am.



'She didn't look healthy and won't be questioned until she is fit. The woman is now at the airport's health center,' said Airport Police Chief Ahmad Yusef.



Hani, a migrant worker, had started to bleed hours after the flight had taken off from Abu Dhabi, which made the pilot to divert the flight to Bangkok. She received medical help and was removed from the flight at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.



However, the dead newborn was only found when the flight reached Jakarta. The ground cleaners in Jakarta found the dead baby wrapped in a plastic bag in a drawer in one of the plane's toilets.



