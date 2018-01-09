

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp.(DHR) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., will comment tomorrow on the Company's fourth quarter 2017 performance in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. Joyce will communicate that Danaher's fourth quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings per share and core revenue growth are both expected to be above the high-end of the Company's previously announced guidance ranges



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX