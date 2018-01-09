

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said that it expects profit after tax margin for fiscal year 2017 to be around 10%, compared to 10.8% reported last year, due to the absence of one-time profits incurred in 2016 as well as losses from foreign exchange and from financial investments in 2017.



According to preliminary, Beiersdorf reported 5.7% increase in organic Group sales to 7.055 billion euros as against the prior-year period based on a very good business development in 2017 and a significant sales acceleration in the fourth quarter above the last released guidance (4-5%). Organic sales growth in the Consumer business segment amounted to 4.7% compared with the previous year, while in the tesa business segment it was 10.6%.



Beiersdorf expects the EBIT margins for the Group and for the Consumer business segment to be slightly above previous year (previous year Group: 15%; previous year Consumer business segment: 14.8%); the EBIT margin for the tesa business segment is now expected to be significantly above previous year (previous year tesa: 16.2%).



The final business results, in particular income and earnings figures, will not be available until the 2017 financial statements are prepared. They will be published on March 1, 2018.



