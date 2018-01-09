

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Corp. entered into partnership to launch a virtual-reality headset in China.



The companies are working together to develop a VR headset sold only in China called Mi VR Standalone. The new device is modeled after Facebook's Oculus Go, a previously announced $199 headset that the company plans to launch outside of China in early 2018.



Xiaomi is also Facebook's manufacturing partner for Oculus Go, the Silicon Valley company said. The Mi headsets will be stamped with the Oculus logo, giving Facebook's products exposure in China, where the company's services have been blocked since 2009.



