

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX), a defense and security products and services company, announced Monday that it has hired Kelli Kellar as Vice President - Finance, effective immediately. Starting April 1, Kellar will take over the role of chief financial officer from current Senior Vice President - Finance and CFO Tom Paup, who will be retiring at the end of March.



From November 2013 until accepting this position with Arotech, Kellar was Senior Manager of External Reporting, PP&E Reporting and IFRS Accounting with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



From May 2009 until November 2013, she was Vice President and controller of Silverpop Systems, Inc., a privately-held, international software development company.



