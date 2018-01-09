

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade gap widened in November, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.7 billion in November from EUR 5.3 billion in the previous month.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the deficit to narrow to EUR 4.7 billion.



Exports declined at a faster rate of 1.6 percent monthly in November after a 0.4 percent drop in October.



Imports decreased 0.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX