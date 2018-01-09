

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said that it added about 1.9 million total net customers in the fourth quarter of 2017, bringing its total customer count to nearly 72.6 million at year-end 2017. This marks the 19th consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has generated more than 1 million total net customer additions.



T-Mobile also saw continued strength in branded postpaid customers, reporting net customer additions of 1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Branded postpaid phone net customer additions were 891,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is expected to be the sixteenth consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile has led the industry in branded postpaid phone net customer additions.



For full-year 2017, the company added over 3.6 million branded postpaid net customers, coming in at the top of the revised guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions of 3.3 to 3.6 million.



Branded prepaid net customer additions in the fourth quarter of 2017 were 149,000. For full-year 2017, it added 855,000 branded prepaid net customers, primarily driven by the continued success of our MetroPCS brand. Migrations to branded postpaid plans reduced branded prepaid net customer additions by approximately 180,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 700,000 for full-year 2017.



Wholesale net customer additions were 633,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1.2 million for full-year 2017.



Branded postpaid phone churn was 1.18% in the fourth quarter of 2017, down 10 basis points year-over-year and down 5 basis points sequentially.



Branded prepaid churn was 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 6 basis points year-over-year and down 25 basis points sequentially.



On December 6, 2017, T-Mobile US announced Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of our common stock through December 31, 2018.



During 2017, T-Mobile US repurchased approximately 7.0 million shares at an average price per share of $63.34 for a total purchase price of approximately $444 million. The maximum approximate dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased under the program was $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2017.



T-Mobile US said that Deutsche Telekom AG, our majority stockholder, or its affiliates, is considering plans to purchase additional shares of common stock. Such purchases would likely take place through December 31, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX