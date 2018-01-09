

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco and Hyundai Motor Company announced the production of a next-generation, hyperconnected car. Hyundai will feature this new in-vehicle network in their premium 2019 vehicles.



In 2016, Cisco and Hyundai reported plans to develop a vehicle with a new approach to communication. The companies would create a flexible and more secure platform that would offer a path to innovate and build on smart-vehicle solutions. The two companies agreed they could work at a faster pace together to disrupt the auto industry.



The development of first-generation solutions to enable 1Gbps Ethernet. This will significantly increase the in-vehicle bandwidth. The solutions will provide flexibility, lower costs, and improved security. By enabling IP and Ethernet services, legacy buses and devices will work together with the new Ethernet attached devices and services.



