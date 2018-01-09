

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP has announced a voluntary recall of about 52,600 lithium-ion batteries for laptops sold in the U.S and Canada, due to potential fire risk.



According to the company, the recalled batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers.



The company has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of damage of about $4,500. A minor injury was also reported involving a first degree burn to the hand.



The recall includes lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations that were with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.



They were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation.



Customers should run HP's Validation Utility software to determine if their battery has been recalled. If the battery needs to be replaced, they should put the device in Battery Safe Mode.



The batteries, manufactured in China, were sold separately at Best Buy and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com, www.hp.com and other websites for between $50 and $90.



They also were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through December 2017 for between $300 and $4,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX