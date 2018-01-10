

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) was in talks to buy Voya Financial Inc. in a transaction valued at more than $10 billion before negotiations fell apart in November over the price, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



It's unclear whether the discussions will be renewed. But they signal AIG Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault's interest in completing big transactions after years of retrenching and cost-cutting following the company's near demise during the financial crisis, the report noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX