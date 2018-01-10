

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supervalu Inc. (SVU) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $23 million, or $0.61 per share. This was up from $14 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $3.94 billion. This was up from $3.00 billion last year.



Supervalu Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX