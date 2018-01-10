

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company currently expects net earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of a loss of $20 million to profit of $2 million which includes a non-cash charge of $35 million to $45 million anticipated to be made in the fourth quarter to reduce the carrying value of Supervalu's net deferred tax asset in accordance with the newly enacted tax reform legislation. Previously, Supervalu expected net earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $31 million to $50 million.



Adjusted EBITDA, including the contribution from Unified Grocers and Associated Grocers of Florida, is now expected to be in the range of $475 million to $485 million. The company previously expected its adjusted EBITDA, including the contribution from Unified Grocers, in the range of $475 million to $495 million.



