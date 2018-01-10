

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 of approximately $892 million, an increase of about 18% compared with $757 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $845.45 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the Wednesday pre-market trade, ISRG is trading at $422.56, up $24.96 or 6.28%.



The Company expects 2017 revenue of approximately $3.1 billion, an increase of approximately 16% compared with $2.7 billion for 2016. Analysts expect annual revenue of $3.08 billion.



Preliminary fourth quarter 2017 instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 18% to approximately $457 million compared with $386 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.



Full year 2017 instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 17% to approximately $1.6 billion.



The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2017 results during a conference call on January 25, 2018, at which point the Company will discuss the 2017.



