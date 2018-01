WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SuperValu (SVU) have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, plunging by 13.5 percent. With the drop, SuperValu has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over a month.



The sell-off by SuperValu comes after the grocery store operator reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings but weaker than expected sales.



