

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) is in talks to potentially strike a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp, the wall street journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter



The two companies, which already have a joint venture, are discussing an array of possible deals that may or may not include a change of control of Xerox, the report said.



A full takeover of the Norwalk, Conn., company isn't on the table, the report said. No deal appears imminent and one may not be reached.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX