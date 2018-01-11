

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) said that it continues to focus on driving operational improvements throughout the business, with a particular focus on margin improvement over the medium term. Given good demand and healthy forward order book it continues to expect to deliver modest growth in wholly owned completions in fiscal year 2018.



In its trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2017, the company said that Total completions, including joint ventures, were 7,324 units, compared to 7,180 units.



The company remains committed to delivering Capital Return Plan and, as previously announced, the Board proposes to pay a special dividend of 175 million pounds for the current financial year to be paid in November 2018.



Total forward sales, including joint ventures, as at 31 December 2017 were up 2.0% on the prior year at a value of 2.38 billion pounds, compared to 2.34 billion pounds in 2016.



Private forward sales were up 0.4% at a value of 1.46 billion pounds, compared to 1.45 billion pounds in the prior year.



