

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fenner plc (FENR.L) reported that the Group has had a robust start to its financial year as it has continued to transition from recovery to sustainable growth. All businesses are performing well, with generally increasing order intakes and further benefits from on-going efficiency enhancements, the group said.



The Board envisages that, due to the recent increases in order intake in ECS, the consistent strength of AEP and the general strengthening of trading across the Group, Fenner will achieve an operating outcome for the current financial year which is above its previous expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX