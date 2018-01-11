sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,105 Euro		-0,004
-0,36 %
WKN: A1H9WB ISIN: GB00B43G0577 Ticker-Symbol: PQQB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,145
1,193
12:03
1,156
1,184
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREMIER OIL PLC1,105-0,36 %