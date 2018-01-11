

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said Thursday that its subsidiary, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., has received a grand jury subpoena from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida seeking documents and information relating to products containing oxymorphone.



The subpoena broadly requests documents including, among others, those produced in past or pending lawsuits and those relating to product safety and efficacy, overdoses, diversion, thefts, overprescribing, abuse/misuse, dependency or tolerance, withdrawal, addictiveness, adverse events and manipulation.



The subpoena also requests distribution and other third party agreements, together with sales and marketing, training, financial, compensation and corporate information, as well as documents relating to interactions with various government agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Drug Enforcement Administration, Veterans Administration, Federal Trade Commission, Department of Health & Human Services, Medicare and Medicaid.



The company intend to be responsive to the subpoena and cooperate with any related government investigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX