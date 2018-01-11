

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) said that it plans to gradually close its centralized stockroom in Des Moines, IA over the next four months. Cintas acquired this facility as part of its merger with G&K Services earlier this year.



The facilities closure will impact about 35 employee-partners. Cintas has other facilities in the Des Moines market and affected employee-partners are encouraged to apply for open positions at those facilities. If the company is unable to offer continuing employment or severance pay, optional continued healthcare coverage and job placement help and resources will be provided.



