

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Transaction in own shares



Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 10 January 2018, the Company purchased 255,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each for cancellation, representing approximately 0.40% of the issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 55.5p per share.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX