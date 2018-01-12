

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)



Lost 10.67% to close Thursday's (Jan.11) trading at $18.00.



News: No news



Cellular Biomedicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases.



Pipeline:



The Company currently has ongoing CAR-T phase I clinical trials in China; CARD-1 for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), CALL-1 for adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and a phase I trial in China for AlloJoin (CBMG's 'Off-the-Shelf' Allogeneic Human Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell) for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Top line data readout from phase I clinical trials for CARD-1 and CALL-1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in the first half of 2018. -- Final data readout from AlloJoin phase I clinical trial for off-the-shelf Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) therapy in China in the first half of 2018.



2. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)



Lost 9.24% to close Thursday's trading at $35.77.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The advanced clinical programs are Ralinepag, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), Etrasimod in Phase 2 evaluation for multiple autoimmune indications, and APD371 in Phase 2 evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. The Company is also collaborating with Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON) for the development of Nelotanserin, which is under phase II study in subjects with Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) or Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD).



Recent event:



On January 8, 2018, the Company reported results from a pilot phase II study of Nelotanserin for visual hallucinations in Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease dementia. The results showed a positive trend in efficacy in a prespecified intent to treat (ITT) analysis of the motor function scale.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Data readout from a phase II study of Etrasimod in ulcerative colitis is expected in Q1, 2018. -- Phase 2 data of Nelotanserin REM sleep behavior disorder in subjects with Lewy body dementia expected in Q2, 2018.



3. Pain Therapeutics Inc. (PTIE)



Lost 7.70% to close Thursday's trading at $8.51.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On January 9, 2018, the Company announced positive results from a human abuse potential study of its late-stage drug candidate, REMOXY.



REMOXY ER is a proprietary, abuse-deterrent, extended-release oral formulation of oxycodone. The proposed indication for this drug candidate is for 'the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.



According to the study results, in non-dependent, recreational opioid users, nasal administration of REMOXY resulted in significantly lower abuse potential compared to immediate-release (IR) oxycodone. All study subjects reported reduced 'Drug Liking' 'Take Drug Again' and 'Drug High' for REMOXY compared to oxycodone IR.



REMOXY ER was issued a Complete Response Letter by the FDA in September 2016.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Resubmit NDA for REMOXY in Q1, 2018.



4. Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)



Lost 6.58% to close Thursday's trading at $2.27.



News: No news



Recent event:



On January 8, 2018, the Company announced that its phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, dubbed HEADWAY, and a pilot phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia and gait impairment did not meet the trial goals. The stock has lost nearly 58% of its value since the announcement of the results.



5. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)



Lost 6.47% to close Thursday's trading at $3.97.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- The first patient in a phase 1/2 clinical trial of ADVM-043 for alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, dubbed ADVANCE, was dosed as recently as December 28, 2017. Preliminary data from this study are expected in the second half of 2018. -- File two INDs with the FDA in the second half of 2018, for ADVM-022 in wet AMD and ADVM-053 in hereditary angioedema.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX