

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L), a provider of content management and language translation software and services, Friday said it expects to deliver adjusted EBITA for 2017 of approximately 22 million pounds, after R&D capitalisation of about 2.5 million pounds. Group revenue is expected to be approximately 285 million pounds, with growth of around 8% over the prior year.



The company in December had said that adjusted EBITA for 2017 on a like-for-like basis will be below then market expectations if certain deals were not closed by December 31, 2017.



In its latest trading update, the company said this occurred in a number of cases and that it continues to work with customers to sign these deals. Also as previously disclosed, SDL experienced a faster, market-driven shift to Software-as-a-Service or SaaS sales in 2017 which impacted Group revenues by approximately 1 million pounds to 2 million pounds.



As previously disclosed, exceptional costs in 2017 will be approximately 3.5 million pounds primarily related to restructuring charges.



The company confirmed that gross margins in the Language Services division improved in the second half of 2017.



SDL will report its full year 2017 results on March 6.



