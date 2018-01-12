

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), announced Friday the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against China-based Micron, covering three memory products sold in China that violate UMC's patent rights.



UMC has requested the court to order Micron to stop manufacturing and selling the allegedly infringing products. The company also demanded a compensation from Micron for a total of 270 million Chinese yuan in damages.



The filing was against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China.



The company said the lawsuit covers three areas that allegedly infringe upon UMC's patent rights in China, including specific memory applications that relate to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards.



