

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) announced for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects, under IFRS: revenues to grow 5.5%-6.5% in constant currency; or revenues to grow 6.5%-7.5% in USD terms based on the exchange rates as of December 31, 2017.



Infosys announced that Rajesh K. Murthy, President, has resigned from the company for personal reasons. The company also announced that, with the appointment of Salil Parekh as the CEO and Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years, the Committee of Directors stands dissolved with effect from January 12, 2018. Pravin Rao will hold the office of Whole Time Director up to August 17, 2022.



Infosys said it has completed the previously announced shareholder consultation. The feedback received was presented and taken on record by the Board on January 11, 2018.



