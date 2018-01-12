Zug - WISeKey International Holding Ltd, a cybersecurity and IoT company announced that its Digital Identity with Blockchain technology was selected by BBC as one of the Five African tech trends to look out for in 2018.

Documentation is often lacking in parts of Africa, leading to land disputes because it isn't clear who owns the land. Even when records do exist, they are sometimes compromised. A record that cannot be deleted by using Blockchain, could prevent these disputes. BlockChain is a method of recording data. It is a digital ledger of transactions, agreements, contracts - anything that needs to be independently recorded and verified. Everyone in the network can have access to an up-to-date version of the ledger.

Solution allows governments to digitize their Land Registry to ensure control of authenticity

The WISeKey Digital Identity Blockchain solution allows governments to digitize their Land Registry to ensure control of authenticity. Using WISeKey's WISeID suite of mobile applications - a secure semiconductor solution - the system will digitally store the necessary data to enable identification and authentication of assets. "Our Digital Identity technology helps governments around the globe provide trusted blockchain solutions. Our Digital Identity Blockchain solution fills technology gaps in the private and public blockchain infrastructure for enterprise and governmental projects, and facilitates secure transactions by verifying the identity of the parties participating in these transactions," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

CertifyID BlockChain acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a BlockChain. The CertifyID BlockChain is constantly growing ...

