

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported sales results for the nine-week holiday period ended December 30, 2017. Total global sales for the holiday period were $2.77 billion, a 10.6% increase compared to the 2016 holiday period. Total comparable store sales increased 11.8%, growing 13.7% in the U.S. and 7.9% internationally.



Given the product category mix of sales in the holiday period, GameStop expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share near the middle of its previously announced full-year 2017 guidance of $3.10 to $3.40. The company also expects full-year fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to increase between four and six percent compared to the comparable fifty-three-week period.



GameStop Corp. noted that it expects to record non-cash impairment charges in the range of $350 million to $400 million, primarily related to its Technology Brands business. The impairment charges are primarily due to the negative impact of a longer upgrade cycle for new mobile devices and the changes made by AT&T to the compensation structure in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX