

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a gain, thanks to a late surge in the afternoon. The positive opening on Wall Street provided a boost to the market in late trade.



In addition, the rise in the Euro against the Swiss Franc also contributed to the rise in the market. The Euro rallied Friday after German politicians reached a breakthrough in talks aimed at forming a new coalition government.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.45 percent Friday and finished at 9,546.61. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.1 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.44 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index also added 0.44 percent.



Logitech advanced 1.8 percent and Clariant gained 1.5 percent.



Partners Group rose 1.2 percent, adding to yesterday's modest gains after reporting strong results.



Credit Suisse increased 0.7 percent and UBS gained 1.0 percent. Zurich Insurance rose 0.6 percent and Swiss Re added 1.0 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with small gains. Roche climbed 0.5 percent and Novartis gained 0.7 percent. Nestlé also finished higher by 0.1 percent.



Aryzta dropped 1.6 percent and Dufry fell 1.5 percent. LafargeHolcim weakened by 0.6 percent and Swatch lost 0.3 percent.



