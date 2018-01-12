

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump revealed in a post on Twitter late Thursday that he is canceling a trip to London to open the new U.S. embassy.



Trump claimed the cancellation was due to a decision by former President Barack Obama to move the embassy, although the relocation was initiated under former President George W. Bush.



'Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts,' only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!' Trump tweeted.



The first steps toward the relocation of the U.S. embassy in London were taken in October of 2008, a month before Obama was elected.



Then-Ambassador Robert Tuttle said the decision to move the embassy reflected the realization that the construction of a new facility was the best way to achieve the goal of a 'modern, secure and environmentally sustainable embassy.'



A past statement from the U.S. embassy also noted that the new facility was funded entirely by the proceeds of the sale of other U.S. government properties in London, not through appropriated funds.



Meanwhile, some British politicians such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan argued that Trump's decision to cancel his visit actually reflected concerns about mass protects.



'President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and action the polar opposite of our city's values,' Khan said in a statement.



Khan called it a mistake for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to invite Trump and said he hopes the president also revisits the pursuit of his 'divisive agenda.'



Trump engaged in a public back-and-forth with May last November after he retweeted three anti-Muslim videos originally posted by the deputy leader of the far-right, ultranationalist group Britain First.



