WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Kohl's (KSS) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Friday. Kohl's is currently up by 3.9 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over two years.



The early rally by Kohl's came after JPMorgan Chase and RBC Capital Markets both upgraded their ratings on the department store chain.



