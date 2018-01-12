

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oprah Winfrey is purportedly not 'actively considering' a run for president in 2020, but that has not stopped pollsters from analyzing a potential matchup between the media mogul and President Donald Trump.



Results of a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll released Friday showed Winfrey with a double-digit lead over Trump among registered voters.



Fifty percent of voters said they would vote for Winfrey if the 2020 election were held today, while 39 percent said they would vote for Trump.



The poll showed a significant partisan divide, with 91 percent of Democrats supporting Winfrey and 85 percent of Republicans backing Trump. Winfrey leads 46 percent to 37 percent among Independents.



Winfrey benefits from strong support among African American and Latino voters, while white voters are split 45 percent to 44 percent slightly in favor of Trump.



However, the survey also found that 54 percent of voters do not want Winfrey to run for president compared to 35 percent that would like to see her run.



Winfrey's powerful speech at the Golden Globes last Sunday was seen by many as a move toward a presidential campaign.



Gayle King, Winfrey's best friend, said earlier this week that the former talk show host is 'intrigued' by the idea of running for president but is not 'actively considering' a run.



The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey of 1,092 registered voters was conducted January 8th through 10th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.



