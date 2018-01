WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.9 percent. The index has reached its best intraday level in nearly three months.



The strength among gold stocks comes amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery jumped $12.40 to $1,334.90 an ounce.



