

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) announced that FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 153,859 minivans in the U.S. to update certain software.



The company said the problem involves software in control modules that, 'under a rare set of conditions,' could shut down the engine.



Fiat Chrysler said is aware of a single potentially related accident. FCA US is unaware of any potentially related injuries.



'Most were singular events that occurred over thousands of miles of travel, and customers were able to restart their vehicles immediately afterward,' it said in a statement.



The recall affects 2017 model year Pacifica minivans, including 153,859 vehicles sold in the U.S., the company said. It doesn't affect hybrid versions of the Pacifica, which are powered by gas-electric engines, Fiat Chrysler said.



Customers will be advised when they may schedule service to install updated engine control software, which will be available - free of charge - from certified FCA US dealers. The Company urges customers to heed the instructions on all recall notices.



Customers with questions may call the FCA US Customer Care Center at 1-800-853-1403.



