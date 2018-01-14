

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus said Saturday that it has been fined 104 million euros for a dispute dating from 1992 over missile sales to Taiwan by the Matra group, which was later acquired by the aerospace giant.



Airbus said in a statement it has been ordered to pay the fine 'for a complaint of breach of contract concerning the sale of missiles'.



Matra Défense S.A.S. said it is reviewing the award before evaluating the next steps to take following the outcome of this arbitration.



In a separate case, Airbus is in talks with Munich prosecutors to settle a long-running investigation into the allegedly fraudulent 2 billion euros sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria in 2003.



Airbus confirmed that it is in discussion with the Munich public prosecution about the potential termination of the investigation in the context of the sale of Eurofighter aircraft in 2003 by former EADS Deutschland GmbH (renamed Airbus Defence and Space GmbH) to the Republic of Austria. Once concluded, Airbus will disclose the result.



