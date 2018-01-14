

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc., said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Lynparza (olaparib), for use in patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or metastatic setting.



Patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic from Myriad Genetics.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said, 'This new approval for Lynparza makes it the first and only PARP inhibitor approved in metastatic breast cancer, and the only PARP inhibitor approved beyond ovarian cancer.'



This is the third indication approved for Lynparza in the US, where it has been used to treat nearly 4,000 advanced ovarian cancer patients. Lynparza has the broadest clinical development programme of any PARP inhibitor, and AstraZeneca and MSD are working together to deliver Lynparza as quickly as possible to more patients across multiple settings, including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.



Under the oncology collaboration with Merck, announced in July 2017, AstraZeneca is potentially eligible for more than $6 billion of future Sustainable and Ongoing Externalisation Revenue in the form of sales-related and approval-related payments in addition to option payments until 2019. Following this new approval for Lynparza, AstraZeneca will receive $70 million in Sustainable and Ongoing Externalisation Revenue.



