

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An alert mistakenly warning Hawaiians of an imminent ballistic missile attack -- at a time the state's residents are already anxious about nuclear tensions between the U.S. and North Korea -- resulted from human error, Hawaii's governor said Saturday.



Mobile phone users received a message saying: 'Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.'



The emergency notice was triggered after an 'employee pushed the wrong button' during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Governor David Ige said. He apologized for the 'pain and confusion' that resulted and said 'everything' is being done to prevent a repeat.



The false warning message was sent to people's mobile devices, and was also broadcast on television and radio stations.



The Federal Communications Commission is 'launching a full investigation' into the incident, Chairman Ajit Pai said on Twitter. Federal and state lawmakers also called for a probe.



