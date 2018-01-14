

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) revealed the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger for North America, bringing midsize truck fans a new choice from America's truck sales leader. Ranger is equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine mated to the only 10-speed automatic transmission in the segment.



The company noted that Ranger comes in entry-level XL, mid-level XLT and high-level Lariat trim series with available Chrome and Sport appearance and FX Off-Road packages, and in SuperCab or SuperCrewcab configurations.



Ranger's FX4 Off-Road Package features an innovative Terrain Management SystemT similar to the F-150 Raptor's.



The company noted that the FX4 Off-Road Package introduces Ford's all-new Trail Control technology.



Available SYNC 3 features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Ford+Alexa personal assistant functionality and optional navigation. An available FordPassT Connect 4G LTE modem provides Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices. Available AC power outlets allow for charging of laptops and USB outlets provide more options for passengers to connect. Available B&O PLAY premium audio is specially tuned for the Ranger cab to deliver a rich and engaging listening experience.



