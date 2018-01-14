

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) denied having made an offer to take over Alitalia.



Air France-KLM group confirmed that it has taken no part in the process launched by the Italian authorities to take over Alitalia. As such, the group has not had access to any confidential information.



Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday reportedly said separate offers had been presented by U.S. private equity fund Cerberus and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY), as well as a joint Air France-EasyJet bid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX