

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) said that its suite of sensory branding is now available as a pilot program for merchants, terminal manufacturers and developers. Visa's unique sound, animation and haptic (vibration) cues signify completed, secure transactions in digital and physical retail environments when consumers pay using Visa.



Visa's sensory branding is scheduled to be available as a software development kit (SDK) for iOS, Android, and Web solutions on the Visa Developer Platform on January 31st.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX