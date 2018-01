TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's M2 money supply growth eased for the second straight month in December, preliminary data from Bank of Japan showed Monday.



The M2 money stock climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 4.0 percent rise.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to remain stable at 4.0 percent.



At the same time, the annual growth in M3 money supply eased to 3.1 percent in December from 3.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX