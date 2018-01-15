sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,535 Euro		-0,565
-3,30 %
WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Ticker-Symbol: B4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,533
16,552
14:40
16,545
16,57
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METRO AG16,535-3,30 %