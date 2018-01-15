

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro reported that its like-for-like sales increased 0.8% in the first-quarter of 2017/18. Reported sales growth were 0.2% despite significant negative currency effects; growth of 1.5% in local currency. Total sales were 10.1 billion euros in the recent quarter.



Sales in Metro's wholesale division were 8.1 billion euros , up 1% on a like-for-like basis. Sales were boosted by strong performances in all regions. Reported sales growth were 0.6% was affected by adverse currency effects, in particular in Turkey and China.



Real sales were 2 billion euros compared to 2.1 billion euros a year earlier.



Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG, said, 'We had a solid Christmas quarter in a challenging market environment. The group's sales in the first quarter are in line with our outlook for the full financial year; we remain committed to our guidance for the 2017/18 financial year'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX