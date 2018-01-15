

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Petrobras and Total (TOT, TTA.L) said that they have finalized a decisive milestone in the realization of their Strategic Alliance, signed in March 2017, with the completion of certain transactions; Transfer from Petrobras to Total of 35% of the rights, as well as the operatorship, of the Lapa field in Block BM-S-9A in the Santos Basin pre-salt, alongside Shell (30%), Repsol-Sinopec (25%) and Petrobras (10%). The Lapa field was put in production in December 2016, via the 100,000 barrel per day capacity Cidade de Caraguatatuba FPSO.



Total announced Transfer from Petrobras to Total of 22.5% of the rights of the Iara area, which comprises the Sururu, Berbigão and Oeste de Atapu fields in Block BM-S-11A in the Santos Basin pre-salt, operated by Petrobras (42.5%) alongside Shell (25%) and Petrogal (10%).



Production in Iara is expected to start in 2018 through the 150,000 barrel per day capacity P-68 FPSO in Berbigão-Sururu fields, which will be followed by a second FPSO in 2019 in the Atapu field.



The consideration for the transactions amounts to US$1.95 billion, including closing adjustments. This amount does not include US$ 400 million that can be triggered by Petrobras to carry a part of its investment share in the Iara development fields and contingent payments.



